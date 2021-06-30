Madhu Mantena Opens Up On Ramayana And Says, ‘Expect The Biggest Cast In History Of Indian Cinema’

It is all known that Bollywood's ace producer Madhu Mantena has announced the Indian cinema's biggest project Ramayan in collaboration with Tollywood's ace producer Allu Aravind and Namit Malhotra. They announced this big project in 2017 but still there is no update on it. Being the epic tale being made in 3D, it will alive an action trilogy. Coming to the director, Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar will helm this prestigious project.

Off late, Madhu Mantena spoke to the media and opened up about the movie. He doled out, "The ambition that we have for Ramayana is larger than what our country has seen. The responsibility to tell this story is so larger that it requires a lot of work. We have taken it on ourselves to make it as well as anything else in the world. We are trying to follow the process that James Cameron did for Avatar. The ambition is so larger that we are going into the minute details of everything. We need to show the world what Ramayana is and it needs to portray all the magic that Valmiki wrote. This isn't a project, it's a purpose, a purpose to tell Ramayana in all its glory to the world."



When asked about the delay, he said 200 people from across the world are working on the pre-production work of this project and the team includes Oscar-winning artists too. When asked about the casting details, he said, "Please expect the biggest cast ever in the history of Indian cinema. You can expect an announcement of the star-cast around Diwali this year. The characters of Ravana, Ram, Sita, Laxman are larger than life. You will see actors who are the best in class in terms of performances, coming on board the film. When I say the biggest cast ever, I mean it. It's going to be really exciting,"



He added, "We will be getting the best artists from across the country. It's not about North and South, it's about unifying the country. We are doing this as India".



When it comes to budget, it is above Rs 600 crores as it's the dream project of Madhu Mantena and other producers. He also said, "We don't know the budget yet, but it's going to be bigger than anything that India has seen till date. We are making Ramayana for posterity. It's not a story, which will come and go, but something that will live on forever."



Well, we need to wait for Diwali to know more about this prestigious project!