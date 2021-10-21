Madhuri Dixit dances her heart out in Instagram reel

Madhuri Dixit Nene is easily India's one of the biggest and most loved actresses. Be it the iconic track 'Ek Do Teen' from 'Tezaab' where she revolutionised dance in Bollywood or her work in films like 'Anjaam', 'Koyla', 'Dil To Pagal Hai' and 'Pukar', the actress has always enthralled the audience and has enjoyed their undivided attention.

Recently, she shared a quirky Instagram reel where she can be seen dancing her heart out. Well, dancing comes naturally to Madhuri and she makes the perfect use of this skill in the video. Captioning the reel, Madhuri wrote, "It has pockets ?? #alwaystrending #reels #reelsinstagram."

Dressed in a royal blue pocket dress paired with beige coloured stilettos, the actress grooved to the beats of the hugely popular song from TikTok 'It has pockets'. She rounded up her look with minimalist earrings and open wavy tresses. The reel got a thundering applause from her fans as they were overjoyed to see their idol treating them with her impeccable talent of dancing once again, this time on their phone screens.

The reel clicked especially with the women of Instagram as having a pocket-friendly (pun intended) dress is a rare feat in women's clothing. The absence of pockets in their dresses results in a lot of struggles for women in terms of carrying around their stuff. Madhuri's quirky reel not just brings a chuckle on the audience's faces but also comes with a strong relatability factor to all the women out there.