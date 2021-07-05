Mandira Bedi shares a couple of beautiful pics with late husband Raj Kaushal will make us go teary-eyed!

It is all known that Bollywood's ace filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away a few days ago after suffering from a massive heart attack. His sudden demise made most of the Bollywood actors go teary-eyed as he had close relations with most of the directors and actors too in the showbiz world. Raj Kaushal's wife Mandira Bedi was all shocked with her husband's sudden demise and also performed his last rights with all the heavy heart.

This post reads, "One of the nicest guys you could ever have met… and if u were lucky, u could have called him your friend… and just like that, he's gone, even without saying good bye too numb with grief and shock to react… This is not fair, just not fair…

Raj, my friend, my brother… keep spreading the cheer where ever your next abode is… Knowing your penchant for good homes, I am sure you are looking for a good spot in heaven RIGHT NOW!

We all loved you dearly and you know that … unfortunately, we kept saying next week next week and that week never came

See you on the other side my bro….

Till we raise hell again, REST IN PEACE

@rajkaushal".

Mandira Bedi got hitched to Raj Kaushal on 14th February, 1999 and the couple are blessed with a son Vir in 2011. Recently Mandira and Raj adopted a girl child Tara.



