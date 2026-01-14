Manisha Koirala treats the netizens with a throwback pic from her school play

Mumbai: Actress Manisha Koirala treated her Instagram family with an adorable picture from her childhood.

Taking to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle, Manisha re-shared a post from one of her fan pages, which had posted a pic of her as a kid.

The still, which was from one of her school plays, had Manisha dressed as a king, with the lavish getup and heavy jewelry. Not just that, she was also seen flaunting a huge fake moustache and a tilak as part of her ensemble.

Her on-point expressions show that Manisha is a born actor, something which she has proved time and again with her powerful performances over the years.

In another social media update, Manisha provided a peek into her latest workout session. The 'Heeramandi' actress was seen sweating it out in the gym as she worked on her fitness.

Instagram users eagerly wait for every update from Manisha's personal and professional life.

On Tuesday, Manisha paid a visit to a temple, offering prayers to Lord Hanuman.

Taking to her Insta Stories, she uploaded a still of herself seated on a red mat with folded legs. Wearing a simple and warm outfit, Manisha was seen facing a beautifully adorned idol of Lord Hanuman. The deity is adorned with marigold garlands and vermilion, placed under a traditional canopy.

Next, she dropped a clip of herself walking on a treadmill with the motivating caption, “never give up”.

Before this, the 55-year-old actress visited the Kumari in Nepal, along with a sea of devotees.

Publishing glimpses from her spiritual visit on IG, she penned on social media, "With folded hands and a quiet heart, I received Kumari’s darshan; in that sacred stillness, I offered my faith, my gratitude, and my surrender. May her grace dwell within us and bless our nation with peace, wisdom, and harmony.”

The Kumari tradition in Nepal involves the worship of a prepubescent girl as the Living Goddess.