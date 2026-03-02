Unhygienic ginger garlic paste units raided in Jalpally

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, Shamshabad team and Pahadi Shareef Police busted illegal manufacturing units and apprehended four persons for manufacturing substandard ginger garlic paste. Police seized a huge quantity of ginger garlic paste and other food products worth Rs 10 lakh.

The police in a joint raid conducted at SK Royal Enterprises and Shahi Gold Companies, situated in Jalpally. They were illegally manufacturing the ginger garlic paste using synthetic colours and without labour licence and without taking any precaution. Police arrested Abdul Sattar (45), Mohd Israil (21), Mohd Iftekhar (18), and Noor Nabi (19). According to police, Sattar, along with three other persons, are illegally manufacturing ginger garlic paste products using low quality ginger paste in unhygienic conditions without any valid or FSSAI guidelines at his SK Royal Enterprises and Shahi Gold Companies. Moreover, he supplies low quality ginger/ garlic paste products in local shops and earns money by putting human lives at risk.

On receiving information, the police raided the premises and arrested the accused persons. Police advised the citizens to inform the police pertaining to any information related to adulteration of food items through Dial 100 or through Hyderabad City police immediately and the identity will be kept confidential.