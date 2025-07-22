Live
Mazel Vyas recalls how Suniel Shetty protected her during a chaotic crowd situation while filming ‘Hunter 2’
Mumbai: Actress Mazel Vyas has opened up about a memorable experience on the sets of “Hunter 2,” where she found support and protection from co-star Suniel Shetty during a chaotic crowd situation in Thailand.
Speaking about her experience of shooting alongside the veteran actor, Vyas recalled an incident when Suniel guided her to safety. “Suniel sir was equally caring—we were shooting in Thailand, and once, a huge crowd surrounded us. He literally protected me with both arms and guided me to safety. He even shared his water and food with me. He’s such a gentleman.”
Talking about Jackie Shroff, the actress mentioned, “It is very rare that an actor gets a chance to share a screen with two superstars of their time Suneil Shetty and Jackie Shroff. If I had to sum it up in one phrase, it was like attending a masterclass every day. Jackie Sir is an effortless charmer and extremely unpredictable in a good way. You never know what he’s going to bring to a scene, so you’re always on your toes.”
Mazel added, “Jackie, sir, was a total delight to work with—such a character! Right before emotionally charged scenes, he would lighten the mood by cracking a joke and saying, “Ready hai bhidu?” That bhidu energy just kept the vibe fun and alive. We also bonded over food—both of us are foodies. I’m Gujarati, and he’s partially Gujarati too, so I shared some traditional snacks with him, which he thoroughly enjoyed.”
“Suniel sir, on the other hand, brings calmness, intensity, and depth. Watching them, observing their process, was a huge learning experience. One thing I’ve really taken away from both of them is the importance of staying grounded and constantly working on your craft. No matter how far you’ve come, you have to remain a student. That’s something I hold close.”
In “Hunter 2 – Tootega Nahi Todega,” Mazel Vyas plays the role of Pooja. The show is set to premiere on Amazon MX Player on July 24. The action-packed series follows Shetty’s character, ACP Vikram Sinha, as he takes on the criminal underworld in a desperate mission to rescue his daughter.