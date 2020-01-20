Meet Our Reel Indian Team Players Syed Kirmani And Balwinder Singh Sandhu…

Many of us haven't witnessed the prowess of Kapil devils and their 1983 world cup victory isn't it??? It was only through a few newspaper cutting or snippets, we could imagine the victorious day in the history of cricket.

But need not to worry, ace director Kabir Khan is here to make us witness every inch of cricket drama which was held in 1983 through his '83' movie. Although it is a reel drama, the cricket will be the real game, isn't it??? Yes…

Ranveer Singh portraying the role of Kapil Dev will make us drool in the happiness when we see him lifting the world cup with utmost proud. After witnessing the character posters of Kapil Dev, Krishnamachari Srikanth, Roger Binny, Kirti Azad, Yashpal Sharma, Mohindar Amarnath, Sandeep Patil, Sunil Gavaskar and Madan Lal, now the makers have come up with the posters of two ace cricketers of then Indian cricket team.

First, we will come up with the wall behind the wickets 'Syed Kirmani' who would mostly never let the bowl to skip from his hands and eyes. Here is the poster… Have a look!





Young actor Sahil Khattar is portraying the role of Syed Kirmani in our reel '83' team. He is the next devil fondly called as Kiri Bhai by his team members.

Now, next in the list is the spinner 'Balwinder Singh Sandhu'… Bollywood actor Ammy Virk is going to step into the shoes of this spinner. Fondly called as Ballu Paaji, Balwinder has made showed his mark in the cricket team with his amazing bowling.





Ammy Virk is seen doing 'Bangra' dance in Indian cricket team costume…

Now, there is only one team member to be revealed… We need to wait for another 20 hours to meet the next devil of Kapil's team.

83 movie will hit the theatres on 10th April, 2020.