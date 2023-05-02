Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt Shines Makes A Dream Debut On The Red Carpet Wearing A White Gown

Bollywood’s ace actress Alia Bhatt aka our dear Gangu made her dream debut on the prestigious Met Gala 2023 red carpet a few minutes ago. She shined like a princess wearing a beautiful white gown and turned heads with her charming appeal. As the theme of this year is ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’, it is meant to exhibit the legacy of the iconic fashioner who passed away in 2019. In short, Alia slayed in her debut appearance and turned it into a big red carpet moment for her… She wore a Prabal Gurung’s ivory silk tulle and satin face organza exaggerated basque waist ball gown embellished with hand beaded pearls.



Alia Bhatt also shared beautiful pics straight from Met Gala on her Instagram page and turned heads with her beautiful debut…

Along with sharing the beautiful pics, Alia also decoded the details of her designer outfit… “Met Gala — Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look.

I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met.

A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair.

Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED”.

Speaking about hairstyle, she kept it simple but classy by adding a matching bow clip to her small pony. Her diamond earrings, beautiful bracelets and cute smile stole many hearts…

On the whole, Alia Bhatt looked dreamy and lovely walking on the red carpet and posing to the shutterbugs…

Speaking about Alia Bhatt’s work front, she already finished the shooting of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and is now part of Hollywood’s most-awaited movie ‘Heart Of Stone’. In this movie, she will share the screen with ace actress Gal Gadot and will be seen as Keya Dhawan in this spy action thriller…