Milind Soman celebrates Holi by swimming 15km in Goa

Mumbai: Actor and Fitness enthusiast Milind Soman decided to celebrate the festival of Holi in his unique way. While people across the country were busy celebrating with colors, Milind and his better half, Ankita Konwar, decided to put their swimming abilities to the test.

While the 'Emergency' actor swam for 15 kilometers in Goa on Tuesday, Ankita completed a stretch of 4.5 kilometers.

Posting some photos and videos from the adventure on his official Instagram handle, Milind wrote, "15km swim yesterday in Goa ! 4.5km for @ankita_earthy and big thank you to @goaowsclub...Happy Holi to everyone!!!!! (sic)"

Not just Milind, Ankita also shared her experience in her own words on social media, saying, "Happy Holi from Goa...A 4.5k swim for me and a 15k swim for @milindrunning with the dolphins!! Had the best time with our friends at @goaowsclub !! Managed to squeeze in a 6k Holi run before the flight...May this spring bring you strength and positivity".

Milind's feed acts as a constant source of inspiration for fitness junkies across the country as the 'Four More Shots Please' actor continues to push his physical boundaries even at 60.

Back in February, Milind and Ankita cycled 55 kilometres uphill to an ‘elevation of 3,000 feet’ at Panhalad in Kolhapur with some of their friends.

While they were there, they even paid respects to one of the brave Generals of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Baji Prabhu Deshpande.

Taking to his official social media handle, Milind published snippets from the ride, and captioned the post, “Today @ankita_earthy , our friends and I rode 55km with a climb of 3000ft in Kolhapur around the hills of Jyotiba temple and the fort of Panhala :) paid respects to one of the brave Generals of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Baji Prabhu Deshpande .. I ride only 10-15 times in a year, so every opportunity is welcome.”