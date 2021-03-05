Mission Majnu: Rashmika Mandanna Shares A Glimpse From The First Day Shooting

Tollywood's ace actress Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her debut in Bollywood. She will share the screen space with young hero Sidharth Malhotra in the movie 'Mission Majnu'. Being an action thriller, Sidharth will essay the role of a RAW agent and head a covert operation along with the lead actress Rashmika. Off late, Rashmika took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse from the first day of the shooting.





Rashmika is seen holding the clapboard and posed to cams in a cloth showroom. She also wrote, "#MissionMajnu Day 1.. 🥰❤️".

Sidharth Malhotra spoke to the media about this movie earlier and doled out, "Mission Majnu is a patriotic tale inspired by true events that celebrate the hard work of RAW agents who go out of their way to protect the citizens of our country. It is a privilege to tell the story of our brave agents, and I am eager to revisit a mission that forever changed the relationship between India and Pakistan. I am looking forward to sharing this special film with everyone."

Even Rashmika Mandanna who is making her debut with this movie in Bollywood spoke to the media and was so excited… "I have been fortunate to receive so much love from audiences across languages. As an actor it is always the story of the film that I connect with, and the language of the film is never a barrier for me. I am grateful to the makers for offering me Mission Majnu which is written beautifully, and I am super excited to be part of a team that has so much passion. We are all working together to make it even more amazing. I am super excited to start my journey in Hindi cinema and to reach out to newer audiences".

Mission Majnu movie is being directed by Shantanu Bagchi and written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja. This flick is being bankrolled by RSVP and Guilty BY Association banners. This movie will hit the big screens in February, 2021.