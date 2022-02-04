Mister Mummy: The First Look Of Riteish Deshmukh And Genelia Is Unveiled!

Bollywood power couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia are going to team up once again on the big screens for a complete comedy entertainer 'Mister Mummy'. Riteish unveiled the first look poster and also shared a couple of other posters and raised the expectations on the movie… As he is known for his unique stories, this time too, he is all set to entertain his fans with a different concept!

Riteish Deshmukh shared the first look posters on his Instagram page… Take a look!

In the first poster, Riteish is seen flaunting his baby bump and sported in a high-neck sweatshirt and jacket! Coming to the second poster, he is seen feeling hard to put a button to his pant and coming to the third poster, both Genelia and Riteish are seen lying on their bed along with flaunting their baby bumps. He also wrote, "A comedy-drama is here to knock your doors with a good news, welcoming the laughter soon".

Even Genelia also shared the same poster on her Instagram page and wrote, "A twisted laughter ride and story like never seen before. Get ready to laugh your heart out and till your stomach hurts".

Taran Adarsh also shared the first look poster and wrote, "RITEISH - GENELIA IN 'MISTER MUMMY': SHAAD ALI DIRECTS... #RiteishDeshmukh and #GeneliaDeshmukh team up for comedy-drama #MisterMummy... Directed by #ShaadAli... Produced by #BhushanKumar, #KrishanKumar, #ShaadAli and #SivaAnanth... #FirstLook posters...".

Mister Mummy is being directed by Shaad Ali and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishnan Kumar under the T-Series banner. This power couple will be seen together on the big screens after a long time. Last year, they teamed up for a short film Aashechi Roshnai.