'Modern Love' cooking between Pratik Gandhi, Wamiqa Gabbi, Fatima

Actors Pratik Gandhi, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh will be part of the Indian adaptation of popular American romantic comedy anthology 'Modern Love'.

According to sources close to the development, "Each of the actors is helming different directors' stories in the anthology. And it's an exciting lineup of directors and actors who have come together. The series was shot late in 2021 and is believed to be releasing soon on an OTT platform."

The anthology will be directed by some renowned filmmakers like Hansal Mehta, Vishal Bhardwaj, Anjali Menon, Alankrita Shrivastava, Dhruv Sehgal and Shonali Bose. The anthology series explores love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, as well as its effects on the human connection. Each episode brings to life a different story that has been inspired by a newspaper column.

The Indian adaptation will have a similar yet fresh concept around the various stories being presented as episodes. IANS