Mrunal Thakur Rocks All Black in Glittering Rs 88k Ensemble

Mrunal Thakur is a fashion queen, and she's proven it again! This time, she's rocking a super glamorous black outfit that's both stylish and expensive (think ₹88,000!). But don't worry, we'll break it down for you so you can steal her look without breaking the bank.

Black Magic

The outfit is all black, with a flowy georgette fabric that looks amazing. It's a three-piece set: a sparkly crop top with fancy embroidery, a matching blazer with satin lining, and flowy palazzo pants. Think comfy and chic, all at once!

Accessorize Like a Star

Mrunal's got the bling! She pairs the outfit with big gold earrings, a fun bracelet, and unique printed shoes. You can add your own touch with jewelry and footwear you love.

Makeup Must-Haves

For her makeup, Mrunal keeps it natural with nude eyeshadow, mascara, and eyeliner. She adds definition with contoured cheeks and rosy blush, and finishes it off with a pretty nude lipstick. Simple but stunning!

Hair Goals

Mrunal rocks a chic bubble ponytail, perfect for showing off her beautiful hair. It's a youthful and fun hairstyle that you can easily recreate at home.

Get Inspired, Not Intimidated

Mrunal's outfit might have a hefty price tag, but don't let that stop you from getting inspired! You can find similar styles at more affordable prices. Focus on the details like embroidery, flowy fabrics, and statement accessories to create your own glamorous look.