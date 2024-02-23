Live
Mrunal Thakur Rocks All Black in Glittering Rs 88k Ensemble
Bollywood's fashion icon, Mrunal Thakur, turns heads in a stunning black embroidered outfit worth ₹88k! From the sparkling crop top to the flowy palazzo pants, her look is pure glam. Get inspired by her style with our breakdown, including affordable alternatives and makeup tips!
Mrunal Thakur is a fashion queen, and she's proven it again! This time, she's rocking a super glamorous black outfit that's both stylish and expensive (think ₹88,000!). But don't worry, we'll break it down for you so you can steal her look without breaking the bank.
Black Magic
The outfit is all black, with a flowy georgette fabric that looks amazing. It's a three-piece set: a sparkly crop top with fancy embroidery, a matching blazer with satin lining, and flowy palazzo pants. Think comfy and chic, all at once!
Accessorize Like a Star
Mrunal's got the bling! She pairs the outfit with big gold earrings, a fun bracelet, and unique printed shoes. You can add your own touch with jewelry and footwear you love.
Makeup Must-Haves
For her makeup, Mrunal keeps it natural with nude eyeshadow, mascara, and eyeliner. She adds definition with contoured cheeks and rosy blush, and finishes it off with a pretty nude lipstick. Simple but stunning!
Hair Goals
Mrunal rocks a chic bubble ponytail, perfect for showing off her beautiful hair. It's a youthful and fun hairstyle that you can easily recreate at home.
Get Inspired, Not Intimidated
Mrunal's outfit might have a hefty price tag, but don't let that stop you from getting inspired! You can find similar styles at more affordable prices. Focus on the details like embroidery, flowy fabrics, and statement accessories to create your own glamorous look.