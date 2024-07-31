Munawar Faruqui on his acting debut: It's an exciting challenge

Mumbai: Comedian and singer Munawar Faruqui, who has started filming his maiden web show 'First Copy', has called his acting debut an “exciting challenge.”

On making his debut, Munawar said: "I am thrilled to be embarking on this new journey as an actor with First Copy. It's an exciting challenge, and I'm eagerly waiting for the audience to see this new side of me.”

“The love and support I've received so far have been overwhelming, and I hope to make everyone proud with this web series," he added.

Details about the show and Munawar's character are still under wraps. He recently shared a picture on social media from behind the scenes of the set.

He had captioned it: "New Journey."

On Eid this year, the teaser of the web show was released and it took viewers to the year 1999, when DVDs gained momentum. It gave a sneak-peek into the world of piracy.

Written and directed by Farhan P. Zamma, the film is produced by Kurji Productions and co-produced by Salt Media.

Munawar started his journey in 2020 after he uploaded a standup comedy video titled 'Dawood, Yamraaj & Aurat'. After which, he released his debut song 'Jawab' with Spectra, an Indian musician.

He started his journey in showbiz in 2022 with the reality show 'Lock Upp', hosted by actress-politician Kangana Ranaut. He was crowned as the winner of the show. He was then seen in 'Bigg Boss 17' in 2023 and there too, he lifted the trophy.