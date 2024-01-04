Live
Naqiyah Haji draws inspiration from Nina Dobrev's 'Vampire Diaries' role for 'Shaitani Rasmein'
Mumbai: Actress Naqiyah Haji, who plays the character of Nikki in the upcoming wedding fantasy thriller 'Shaitani Rasmein', revealed that her character draws inspiration from Nina Dobrev's portrayal in the American series 'Vampire Diaries'.
Naqiyah shared insights into her preparation for the role.
Talking about the same, the actress expressed: "Our show's concept is very unusual, and it's the first time that the Indian audience will experience something of this nature. With fictional characters, supernatural powers, and a unique storyline, it bears a resemblance to the American show 'Vampire Diaries'."
"My character, Nikki, mirrors Nina Dobrev's character, where the line between good and bad becomes blurred. Similarly, Nikki enters a new world where the boundaries between good and bad are not so clear for her. Nina's character was adored by many, and I hope the viewers will shower the same love on Nikki and the show," added the actress.
For the unversed, Nina plays the character of Elena Gilbert in the supernatural drama 'The Vampire Diaries'.
The show marks the television debut of actress Shefali Jariwala, who will be essaying a pivotal role alongside Naqiyah and Vibhav Roy.
'Shaitani Rasmein' promises a distinctive blend of suspense, fantasy, and romance, offering the audience a fresh and intriguing viewing experience.
The show will air from January 15 on Star Bharat.