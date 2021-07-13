Naseeruddin Shah Praises Dilip Kumar And Says, 'He 'Didn't Do Enough' For Cinema Apart From Acting'

Bollywood's veteran actor Dilip Kumar ji passed away on 7th July, 2021 in a private hospital. His sudden demise shocked the whole Bollywood industry and many of them mourned for his loss. A few actors also took part in the funeral of Dilip ji and consoled Saira Bhanu who was all heartbroken. Well, another B-Town actor Naseeruddin Shah also received treatment for pneumonia in the same hospital where Dilip ji was admitted.



Naseeruddin Shah reminisced Dilip ji and spoke to the media about his contribution to Indian cinema. "Some of those works doubtless will survive the test of time but, given the position he was in, it is more than evident he didn't do enough apart from acting and being involved in social causes close to his heart. He produced only one film, didn't direct any (officially at least), never passed on the benefit of his experience, didn't bother to groom anyone, and apart from his pre-1970s performances, left behind no significant lessons for future actors; even his autobiography is but a rehash of old interviews".

He added, "It's baffling why a man as conscious of his place in history as he was should be reluctant to record his interaction with some of the admittedly great filmmakers of his time or say anything really informative about the nature of his work and technique. I wish, at some point, he had at least been forthright about the travails involved in retaining legions of devoted fans".

Dilip Kumar ji served Bollywood for almost 5 decades and is also fondly called as 'Tragedy King'. He was one of the best actors in the 1960s and 70s.