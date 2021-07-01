National Doctor's Day: Actors show gratitude towards medical fraternity

Actors from across the country took to social media to thank doctors for their unconditional service to the country, on the occasion of National Doctor's Day. From Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit to Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu, many from the film fraternity expressed gratitude on Thursday.

Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote: "On International Doctors Day .. salutations and great pride for the Doctors of India, IMA who have fought and continue the fight against this dreaded virus, selflessly at great personal risk .. in the service of the Country and humanity."

Chiranjeevi tweeted: "Saluting ALL the Doctors on this #NationalDoctorsDay.Doctors are the ONLY beings who could save lives.#VaidyoNarayanoHarihi Doctors are the Human forms of Almighty GOD!During this global health crisis this fact has been reinforced yet again.Lets be grateful to them now & always!"

Madhuri Dixit Nene tweeted: "Wishing the real-life superheroes, our dear doctors a very #HappyDoctorsDay. Huge respect & gratitude to them for helping us all during these dire times & saving lives every single day. Dil se thank you."

Mahesh Babu took to Instagram to praise doctors. The actor uploaded a collage of doctors on duty and captioned it: "Saviours of life.. The greatest heroes of all time! Your contribution and commitment to the welfare of humanity is unparalleled. A big thank you to all the doctors out there! Gratitude always #DoctorsDay."

Anushka Shetty uploaded a picture of herself holding a white coat, and captioned it: "Thank You doctors for making this world a better & healthier place to live in. You too are the true HERO's of our universe. Happy Doctor's Day."

Thank You doctors for making this world a better & healthier place to live in.😊 You too are the true HERO's of our universe 👏👏 Happy Doctor's Day ⛑

