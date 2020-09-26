NCB Interrogates Bollywood Actress Deepika Padukone For 5 Hours

As we all know NCB has issued summons to Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in the drugs case. Thus Sara Ali Khan and Deepika were interrogated today. According to the sources, NCB officials interrogated Deepika for 5 hours and posed myriads of questions regarding the drug links.

Deepika reached the NCB office at 11 AM and was interrogated by a 5-member NCB panel. There were rumours that Deepika was the admin of drug chat group. NCB questioned about the same and according to reports, she admitted to the 2017 'drug chats' along with her managerKarishma Prakash.

NCB also asked them about the code words 'maal' and 'hash'. Off late, Deepika left for her home from NCB office an hour ago.

There were rumours that Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh put a request to NCB officials that he will also stay with Deepika during the interrogation as she may get panic attacks due to anxiety. But NCB denied the rumours and said they didn't receive any such request.