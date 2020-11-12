NCB quizzes Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella for 6 hrs

Mumbai: For the second consecutive day, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday grilled South African model Gabriella Demetriades for six hours, while her boyfriend, actor Arjun Rampal, is likely to be questioned on Friday, official sources said.

Gabriella, 33, was also questioned for over six hours on Wednesday as part of the NCB's ongoing investigations into the Bollywood-drugs mafia nexus which is under a scanner since the past three months.

Rampal has been separately summoned by the NCB and he is likely to report to the agency office on Friday, though officials remained tightlipped on the issue.

The summons to Rampal came in the wake of the October 19 arrest of Gabriella's brother, Agisialos Demetriades in a drugs-related case.

Besides another at least 20 persons, including actress Rhea Chakrabortyand her brother Showik, several narcotics suppliers, drug peddlers have been arrested while some Bollywood personalities have been questioned. Rhea, however, had obtained bail.

The developments this week started with the Sunday raid at the home of veteran Bollywood filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala's in Juhu and the arrest of his wife Shabana, who was granted bail on Monday.

The ongoing NCB action is the outcome of the probe into the celebrity drugs angle that has emerged prominently after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.