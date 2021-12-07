New Poster From Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' Is Out…

Bollywood's ace actor Shahid Kapoor is all set to entertain all his fans with his upcoming movie 'Jersey'. He is stepping into the shoes of Tollywood's ace actor Nani for this remake cricket drama. As the release date is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions. They are making the movie buffs to raise their expectations by sharing the new posters of the movie on social media… Off late, Shahid Kapoor shared another new poster from the movie and showcased a romantic glimpse of the lead actors…



In this poster, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are seen kissing each other and are in much love! Sharing the poster, he also wrote, "This one makes me smile every time. Our second song from #Jersey #MaiyyaMainu out tomorrow @ 11am! #Jersey in cinemas 31st December 2021!"

The poster is related to the "Maiyya Mainu…" song and the full song will be out on Wednesday i.e on 8th December, 2021.

Even Taran Adarsh also shared this poster and wrote, "JERSEY' ALL SET FOR 31 DEC... #NewPoster of #Jersey, featuring #ShahidKapoor and #MrunalThakur... Directed by #GowtamTinnanuri."

Jersey movie is a Tollywood remake with the same name and Shahid Kapoor is stepping into the shoes of Nani essaying the role of a middle-aged cricketer. The Hindi version of Jersey is also being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and has Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, Shishir Sharma, Ronit Karma and Sharad Kelkar in the prominent roles. This film is bankrolled by Allu Aravind, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Aman Gill and Dil Raju under the Geetha Arts, Dil Raju Productions and Sithara Entertainments banners.

Jersey will hit the big screens on the last day of the year i.e on 31st December, 2021!

Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Raj and DK's web show which has Raashii Khanna as the lead actress. Even Regina Cassandra is also part of this web series!