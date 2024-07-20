Nikhil Khurana reveals challenges and preparation for his role in ‘Pill’

Actor Nikhil Khurana, known for his role in the newly released web series 'Pill,' has shared insights into his intensive preparation for the character of Ekam Gill. Khurana described the experience as unique, revealing that the production commenced without any prior rehearsals or workshops, a departure from typical filming practices.

Discussing his journey to landing the role, Khurana said, “The preparation for this role has been extensive. After several rounds of auditions—about eight to nine—I was selected by our director, Rajkumar Gupta. We started shooting without any rehearsals or workshops, which was a different experience.”

Khurana emphasized the importance of adaptability for actors, explaining, “As an actor, you have to be ready to adapt to any character. I felt my way into the role, closely following the director’s instructions.”

Khurana highlighted the unique traits of his character, stating, “Despite being the son of a wealthy man, Ekam Gill has his own dreams and aspirations. People often judge him, assuming he only became CEO because of his father’s influence. He wants to prove to both his father and himself that he deserves his position. The character is a complex mix of focus, anger, and insecurities."

He also praised his co-star Pavan Malhotra, saying, “He truly felt like a father figure—humble, down-to-earth, and very supportive. He creates a secure environment on set and inspires you to perform well. I would love to work with him again.”

Reflecting on his experience shooting for ‘Pill,’ Khurana noted, “This character was new to me, as I had previously done more light-hearted, comedic roles. This role allowed me to explore a different side of my acting capabilities and was quite liberating. Working with a great director like Rajkumar Gupta has been a tremendous learning opportunity. Observing him was invaluable, and I will always be proud of this web series—a significant gold medal achievement in my acting career.”

'Pill' also features Anshul Chauhan, Akshat Chauhan, and Neha Saraf. The series, headlined by Riteish Deshmukh, follows the journey of a pill from production to consumption, highlighting the interconnected lives of pharma industrialists, corrupt doctors, medical representatives, compromised drug regulators, politicians, journalists, and whistleblowers. Deshmukh stars as Prakash Chauhan, a CDSCO officer leading the fight against corruption and confronting a powerful pharmaceutical company owner.

With its intricate storyline and strong performances, 'Pill' is poised to captivate audiences, offering a deep dive into the complexities of the pharmaceutical industry and the personal battles of its characters.