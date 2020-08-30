Not Keerthy Suresh, This Bollywood Actress Will Play Seetha In Prabhas Adipurush

Baahubali actor Prabhas! Even though the Telugu rebel star was seen in another big budget movie later, he became a household name across the world thanks to his role in the Rajamouli directorial Baahubali. Hence any part of the world you go, Prabhas is referred to as the Baahubali actor.

Now, one can only imagine his popularity going by the kind of sensation he created globally with his role as Baahubali. Now, the actor seems to be on a signing spree. He signed director Radhakrishna movie Radhe Shyam which is yet to be completed. The actors were seen shooting in the scenic locales of Georgia before the lockdown was imposed.

Now, even before the shooting has been wrapped up, the actor has signed another magnum opus. The makers of the new Prabhas starrer which is supposed to be produced with the highest budget ever in the history of Indian cinema, is yet to finalize its star cast. People are excited and have high expectations either for the reason that it is based on Ramayana or because it has Prabhas as its lead actor.

While people feel that Prabhas rightly suits the role of Sri Rama in the movie "Aadipurush" the team is yet to finalize the actress who can take up Seetha's role. Earlier, there was news that Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh would be in that role but of late we hear that Bollywood actress Kiara Adwani who was seen in Mahesh Babu's 'Bharath ane Nenu' is being considered for the role and discussions are on in this regard.

We hear that talks are underway between the production team and the actress. We also hear that discussions are held regarding casting of Saif ali khan for the role of Raavana. However, there is no any official announcement about these from the team. This movie will be helmed by Om Raut who directed the Hindi movie Thanaji which starred Ajay Devgn.

Bhushan Kumar who was a co-producer for Prabhas starrer 'Saaho' and the producer of the movie 'Radhe Shyam' will be producing 'Aadipurush'. The budget is likely to exceed five hundred crores, Of which 250 crores is being spent on VFX alone! Big film personalities are awestruck with the magnitude of this budget and are eagerly looking forward to see the quality of its outcome.