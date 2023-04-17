'O Balle Balle' Song From Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde And Venkatesh's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Is Out

Bollywood's ace actor Salman Khan is all set to give a big treat to all his fans and audience with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie for this EID festival. As the release date is nearing, the makers are unveiling the main elements of the movie through social media. After launching the trailer, now the makers unveiled the peppy song, "O Balle Balle…" from the movie.

Along with the makers, even Salman Khan also shared the peppy song on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, Salman Khan also wrote, "#OBalleBalle Song Out Now! http://bit.ly/OBalleBalle".

The song is all peppy and Salman Khan danced his best along with his fellow dancers. He sported in a modish look with a long bob cut hairstyle!

Going with the earlier released trailer, it starts off by showcasing romantic glimpses of the lead actors Salman and Pooja Hegde… As Pooja belongs to a traditional Telugu family, Salman meets Venkatesh and his family! Thereafter enters the antagonist Jagapathi Babu who holds a complete intense action backdrop but as Venkatesh is against violence, Salman Khan takes the charge of clearing off Venky's problem. He protects them from Jagapathi Babu. On the whole, the trailer is all intense and interesting showcasing Salman Khan in a long bob hairstyle!

This movie has an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, Bhagyashree, Shehnaaz Gill, Abhimanyu Singh, Vijender Singh, Abdu Rozik, Malvika Sharma, Palak Tiwari, Amrita Puri and Ram Charan in a cameo appearance in a song.

Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan movie is directed by Farhad Samji and is produced by Salman Khan under his home banner. This movie will hit the theatres on 21st April 2023!



