Official: ‘Animal’ comes with a new release date

Ranbir Kapoor, the Bollywood star actor, has teamed up with Tollywood sensation Sandeep Reddy Vanga for “Animal,” an action film. Recently, it was officially announced that “Animal,” which was originally scheduled to release on August 11, 2023, had been postponed indefinitely.



Today, Sandeep Reddy Vanga himself posted a video to explain what actually happened with the film’s postponement. He said that quality is the reason for the delay. He explained that the movie would have seven songs in total and making them sing in five different languages would take more time. He also announced that he doesn’t want the audience to feel like they are listening to dubbed songs, which is what led them to postpone the film.

He later thanked the viewers for making the pre-teaser a grand success and affirmed that the glimpse, which was a cut from an action sequence, would be there in the final film. He then stated that he and his team found December 1, 2023, to be a good date to release the movie in theaters.

At the end of the video, he confidently encouraged audiences to come and experience the extremity of Ranbir Kapoor. Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead in this movie, and Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol are also part of “Animal,” which is a joint venture of T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures.



