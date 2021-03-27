Parineeti Chopra Drops The BTS Pics From Her ‘Saina’ Movie Sets

Bollywood's young actress Parineeti Chopra is all set to entertain us with her Saina Nehwal's biopic. She will step into the shoes of the ace badminton player and showcase the life story of India's first woman badminton player who won the Olympics medal. She underwent training in badminton for many days and then prepped up for her role. She also took the help of Saina Nehwal to better know about her game and expressions. She dropped a few pics from the sets and showcased a glimpse of her hard work on the badminton court.





In the first pic, Parineeti is seen sporting in a casual avatar wearing a tee. She looked with an intense expression folding her hands. The second shows Parineeti holding the script papers and discussing the scene with her reel parents. The third one showcases Parineeti hugging her reel mother looking at the jersey. Finally, the badminton court is shown with a few shuttlecocks.









Even this post also holds a few pics from the sets of the Saina movie. The first video shows Saina and Parineeti practising badminton in the court. The next one shows Pari relaxing in the court post her practice. The next one has a few cocks in the basket. The next few clicks show how Parineeti is practising the badminton sport to best fit the bill. The last two clicks show the reel and real SainaNehwal under one frame. Pari also reminisces her journey over two years with Saina movie and jotted down, "Photo dump .. #SAINA The journey over 2 years".





Saina movie is being directed by Amole Gupte and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, SujayJairaj&Rasesh Shah under T-Series and Front Foot Pictures banners. This sports biopic will hit the big screens on 26th March, 2021. This movie has ManavKaul as Gopichand, Meghana Malik as Saina's mother and Subhrajyoti Barat as Harvir Singh Nehwal (Saina's father).