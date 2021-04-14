Parineeti Chopra Opens Up On Women In Indian Films And Says, 'I Definitely Want To Do My Bit To Portray Women Better'

Bollywood's young actress Parineeti Chopra is all happy as her three movies got released in a short span of time. Along with the biopic of Saina Nehwal, she was also part of Netflix's The Girl on the Train web series and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar movie. Well, all these movies gave her a boost turning into decent hits.

On this happy note, Pari spoke to the media and doled out her views on portrayal of women in Indian films. "I strongly feel that actresses have to change the narrative of how women are portrayed on screen. Right from my debut, I have tried to do this. I have always taken it on myself to do something out of the ordinary, not portray the quintessential heroine that Bollywood has tried to depict for ages."

She further said, "My last three films - TGOTT, SAPF and Saina were also an attempt by me to give varied, bold, confident, ambitious heroines to audiences. My next film choices will resonate this thought process too because I definitely want to do my bit to portray women better."

This Bollywood's young actress was last seen in Saina Nehwal's biopic which is titled as 'Saina'. It was released on 26th March and got a decent talk at the ticket windows. Parineeti stepped into the shoes of the ace badminton player and showcased the life story of India's first woman badminton player who won the Olympics medal. She underwent training in badminton for many days and then prepped up for her role. She also took the help of Saina Nehwal to better know about her game and expressions.

Saina movie is directed by Amole Gupte and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jairaj & Rasesh Shah under T-Series and Front Foot Pictures banners. This movie has Manav Kaul as Gopichand, Meghana Malik as Saina's mother and Subhrajyoti Barat as Harvir Singh Nehwal (Saina's father).