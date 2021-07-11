Pavitra Rishta 2: Shaheer Sheikh Replaces Sushant Singh In The Sequel Of This Daily Soap

It is all known that Ekta Kapoor is all set to once again bring back the charm of the Pavitra Rishta serial announcing the sequel for it. Well, the lead actor Manav's role which was played by late actor Sushant Singh is now replaced by Shaheer Sheikh. The makers shared a few BTS pics on their Instagram page as the shooting of this series kick-started today and even the lead actress Ankita is all happy to be a part of this daily soap and expressed it through her Instagram page.

The makers of this daily soap share a few BTS pics from the sets. The first one showcases Shaheer and Ankita holding the clapboard and coming to other pics, we can witness other members of this most awaited serial. Along with sharing the pics, the makers also wrote, "Sometimes in most ordinary lives, we find the most extraordinary love stories! Witness the extraordinary love story of Manav and Archana."



Even Ankita Lokhande also shared a few pics on her Instagram and was all happy being a part of this daily soap.





Archana from Pavitra Rishta is back!



Well, the casting director Aditya Suranna spoke to the media earlier and doled out, "Pavitra Rishta 2.0 is completely digital. To be honest, it is a challenge for everybody. The task is not only for me but also for the actors who have been locked. If we have seen something already, we have already set a benchmark. If this was a new show, whatever we would do, would be fresh for people. But already, hum sabke paas ek benchmark hai (all of us have a benchmark)."

He also added, "It is not only for me but for the actors, directors and for everyone. There are two people (from the old cast), Ankita Lokhande is playing Archana's part, Usha ma'am is playing her part. We have already seen them and have loved them. But for the rest of the actors, they have a challenge. Especially for Manav, for Shaheer Sheikh it is a big challenge to live up to that space. But at the same time, it is a challenge for directors, me and other actors as well".