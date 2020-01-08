Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia debuts

The new poster of the rom-com 'Jawaani Jaaneman' depicts a quirky relationship that actors Saif Ali Khan and his co-star Alaia Ebrahim promise to share in the film.

Alaia, who is actress Pooja Bedi's daughter, makes her debut in the film. In the new poster Saif is seen wearing a red-and-white striped robe while Alaia, who plays Saif's on-screen daughter, sits on the floor pointing at a fan.

Sharing the poster, Alaia took to Instagram and wrote: "A little quirk, a little sass, and too much funk."

'Jawaani Jaaneman' is directed by Nitin Kakkar and also features Tabu in pivotal role. The film will hit the big screen on January 31.

The film presented by Pooja Entertainment, Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films.




