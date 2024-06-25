Prabhas' ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Gears Up for Release with Ticket Price Boom

The much-awaited movie 'Kalki 2898 AD,' starring Rebel Star Prabhas and directed by Nag Ashwin, is gearing up for its grand release in just two days. This highly anticipated action entertainer has already created a buzz with its thrilling trailers, which have received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans and critics alike.

In a move to support the film industry and capitalize on the hype surrounding 'Kalki 2898 AD,' the Andhra Pradesh government has approved an increase in ticket prices. Single-screen theaters can now charge up to Rs. 75, while multiplexes can hike ticket prices to Rs. 125. Additionally, the government has sanctioned the screening of five shows per day in each theater. This decision marks the highest ticket price hike for any movie in the past five years in Andhra Pradesh, reflecting the high expectations and excitement for 'Kalki 2898 AD.' Advance bookings for the film are set to open on Tuesday in the state.



Similarly, the Telangana government, under the leadership of Revanth Reddy, has also permitted a temporary increase in ticket prices for 'Kalki 2898 AD.' From June 27th to July 4th, ticket prices will see a significant hike, with single-screen theaters allowed to charge up to Rs. 75 extra and multiplexes up to Rs. 100 extra. This adjustment aims to maximize revenue during the initial release period, ensuring a strong opening for the film.



With these increased ticket rates, 'Kalki 2898 AD' is poised for a remarkable box office performance. The movie has already set records with its advance bookings, and positive word-of-mouth could propel it to new heights. Fans are eagerly anticipating another blockbuster from Prabhas, following his monumental success with the 'Baahubali' series.



'Kalki 2898 AD' boasts a stellar cast, including Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Brahmanandam, Rajendra Prasad, Shobhana, Malavika Nair, and Anna Ben. The film's music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, adding to the excitement. Director Nag Ashwin has crafted a unique narrative that blends mythology with science fiction, promising an extraordinary cinematic experience. The movie's graphics and visual effects are expected to be particularly impressive, contributing to its grand scale and appeal.

