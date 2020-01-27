Pranutan Bhal in 'quirky comedy'

Budding actress Pranutan Bahl, who next will be seen onscreen in 'Helmet' opposite Aparshakti Khurana, has said that her upcoming film is a quirky comedy and completely opposite to her debut film, 'Notebook.' She added it's a fun-film with a social message.

Pranutan, who is granddaughter of late Nutan and daughter of Mohnish Bahl, said: "I have almost completed shooting for my second film 'Helmet' with Aparshakti (Khurana), Abhishek (Banerjee) and Ashish (Verma).

It's completely opposite to what I have done in terms of genre and character. It's a comedy and fun film. It also has a social message. I am nervous and at the same time excited about the film.

It's something that I wanted to do. We have a little bit of shooting (left) to do and we are going to release it really soon," said Pranutan, while interacting with the media at the 26th edition of SOL Lions Gold Awards.

Pranutan Bahl made her Hindi film debut with the romantic drama 'Notebook' along with Zaheer Iqbal in 2019.

On winning the Best Emerging Star (Female) award at the awards ceremony, Pranutan said: "I am thankful to the audience and the film fraternity for accepting our work so beautifully and graciously.

It just feels fantastic and I think you need that encouragement as a debutante. I just feel that I have to keep working hard and move on with more work."

Her upcoming film 'Helmet' is directed by Satram Ramani and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Dino Morea's production house DM Movies. The fIlm is slated to hit theatres in this year.