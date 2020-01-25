Pranutan carries the legacy of Nutan

Actress Pranutan Bahl made her Bollywood debut last year with Nitin Kakkar's 'Notebook.' She is now shooting for her second film 'Helmet,' co-starring Aparshakti Khurana.

It would be an emotional moment for Pranutan if she gets an opportunity to work with her father and Bollywood actor Mohnish Bahl.

"I would love to work with my father. He is an amazing actor. Sharing screen space with him would be like a dream come true. If I ever get a chance to work with him in a film I would become nervous for sure.

I hope I don't forget my lines in front of him," Pranutan told IANS.

Pranutan bears the legacy of Bollywood icon, the late Nutan, who is her grandmother, and Nutan's sister Tanuja.

Tanuja's daughter Kajol is her dad's first cousin. By extension that also makes Pranutan related to Bollywood's famous Mukerji clan, including Rani Mukerji. Does she feel the pressure of her lineage, or star kid status?

"I don't want to call it pressure. It's just that there are more responsibilties on my shoulders to carry forward the legacy in a dignified way.

I never pay heed to thoughts like, 'kya mujhse ho payega... papa ne itna kuch kia.. dadi ne itna kuch kia...' I believe in working hard. If I consider it as a pressure then I won't be able to move ahead," she smiled.