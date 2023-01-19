Predicted earnings of Rs 35 crore for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan on opening day

Pathaan, a highly-anticipated film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, is set to release on January 25th and is expected to earn a significant amount on its opening day. Trade analysts predict that the film will collect around Rs 35 crores on its first day and go beyond Rs 45 crore on January 26th, which is a holiday.

This film marks the return of Shah Rukh Khan after a hiatus of four years and the excitement among fans is palpable. Additionally, the controversy surrounding the film has only added to the buzz on social media, making it one of the most talked-about films of the year.

KRK, a trade analyst, stated that the expected opening day collection of Rs 35 crores is a considerable amount, especially when considering that it is a working day. The film's second day collection is also expected to be high, with predictions of it going beyond Rs 45 crore.

Overall, Pathaan is expected to be a blockbuster hit, with a strong cast, an intriguing storyline, and a buzz that is sure to attract a large number of audiences to the theaters. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release and are looking forward to watching the film on the big screen.