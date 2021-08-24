Preity Zinta Takes Us To The Tour Of Her Picturesque Apple Farm In Himachal Pradesh

It is all known that the dimple beauty Preity Zinta belongs to Himachal Pradesh where 'Apples' are world-famous! Off late, she shared a beautiful video on her Instagram and showcased her beautiful 'Apple Farm'. She also stated that, she is all happy visiting it and looked awesome in her chic attire!

In this video, she made all her fans have a look at her picturesque 'Apple Farm'. As Himachal Pradesh 'Apples' are the best ones in the world, we could also witness the same. Preity also said, she loves to visit this farm and looked uber-chic wearing a checkered shirt and denim pants. She upped her look with the black boots and was all happy drenching in the rain!

She also dropped a long note beside this video and how her brother and other family members work hard to grow these organic apples. "I was so excited to see apple trees after so long that the minute it stopped raining I ran out and made this video. Glad I did so cuz minutes after it was pouring again. Going back home to our family farm during apple season after so many years was an emotional & exhilarating experience. Growing up, this place was dominated by the larger than life presence of my Grandfather, Grandmother and Rajinder Mamaji & Uma Mamiji. We spent the best days of my childhood here. Apple season was always special. So many rules. No eating in the grading halls, no disturbing or distracting the labour that diligently plucked apples in special baskets called Kiltas, no playing with apples or throwing them around etc. My fav part was apple plucking & collecting the largest and the smallest apples of the season & of course glasses of freshly squeezed apple juice. Two years ago, I officially became a farmer & am so proud to be part of the farming community of the apple belt of Himachal Pradesh. Here's a shout out to Himachal Apples that are the best apples in the world. I'm super stoked & proud of how well everything is maintained in all the farms given the covid situation, shortage of labour etc... I'm also extremely proud of my brother for going completely organic & replanting our orchard with organic apple trees. #Ting #Appleorchards #farmlife #familytime #proudhimachali Col. Zinta."

Off late, she also shared a beautiful picture with her brothers on the occasion of the Rakhi festival on her Instagram page.

She looked all happy as her brothers kissed her with all their love. She also sported in a pink salwar and made us go aww with her pretty appeal!