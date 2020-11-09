PreityZinta Congratulates Joe Biden And Kamala Harris For Their Historical Win In The US Elections

The newly elected President and Vice President of the United States Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are receiving the congratulatory messages from all over the world… With this historical win this pair of Democratic party is going rule the country for the next 4 years after defeating Trump and his team with fullmajority. Even a few Bollywood actors like PreityZinta, Dia Mirza and Varun Dhawanalso congratulated them through their social media handles… Have a look!

PreityZinta

Preity has dropped a collage of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris who are seen addressing the media… Along with congratulating the new President and Vice President of the US, she also hoped this would bring an incredible change and highlighted 'Girl Power'…









She wrote, "American voices have spoken loud & clear & it's wonderful to see so much happiness around. Congratulations to the President- Elect @joebiden for bringing back the smiles on everyone faces. Looking forward to a United & progressive America. Congrats to the Vice President- Elect @kamalaharris for breaking the glass ceiling, for being a woman of substance, woman of colour and someone who finds her roots from India. This is so amazing. I've never been so elected after an election I'm personally not involved with… This is an incredible moment for change &hope ! #Change #Democracy #Hope #Girlpower #Ting ❤️".

Even a few other Bollywood actors also congratulated Kamala and Joe Biden…

Varun Dhawan









This young actor has congratulated the US President in his own swag…Varun sported wearing the USA flag designed suit and was all happy in a funny pose… "KUNWAR- BIDEN 2020 🇮🇳 🇺🇸

Hamarenaye dost @joebiden congratulation #presidentno1

#kunwarsaab #coolieno1 coming soon".

With this post, he also promoted his upcoming movie 'Coolie No. 1' which has Sara Ali Khan as the lead actress.

Soha Ali Khan









Along with a smiling pic of Kamala and Joe pair, Soha also wrote, "Every vote does indeed count! Congratulations to the American President and Vice President Elect @joebiden and especially @kamalaharris for becoming the first woman, first person of colour and first person of Asian descent elected to the country's second-highest office."

Dia Mirza





You represent a new world order, you represent hope, you represent every woman 🦋🌏 Congratulations @KamalaHarris and #UnitedStates! All the best. We count on you to bring peace, climate action and justice @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/gUapKmNkAT — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) November 8, 2020





This beautiful video showcases all the former Vice Presidents of the United States including Joe Biden who elected for the same position under Barak Obama's president rule for continuous 2 terms (10 years). At the end, Kamala broke the stereotypes and became the first ever woman Vice President.









A congratulatory message to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris…

SwaraBhaskar

















Parineeti Chopra

















Lakshmi Manchu









Well, Tollywood actress Lakshmi Manchu also congratulated the first female 'Vice President' Kamala Harris and dropped a collage of the former 'Vice Presidents' who are all men… She also wrote, "Today marks the most emotional yet inspiring moment for women across the globe. This #USElection2020 was all about thinking towards the larger picture of life, where being kind is important, speaking the truth is important and where your race and colour doesn't matter! Spending almost 12 years in America, a place where dreams come true, a place of acceptance & hope, a place where I became myself. Today, as I watch @kamalaharris being the FIRST FEMALE VICE PRESIDENT, I recall that about a 100 years ago, women got the right to vote and as I see hope come back to life and that it took a 100 years to do so, it gives me an in-explainable proud feeling! Thank you, Madam Vice President, for inspiring little girls and for empowering them. You definitely won't be the last women in this office. A proud moment for all of us."

Neeti Mohan









Neeti has also congratulated the first woman black person being elected as the 'Vice President' of the United States.

Yes, with this historical win, women power got once again proved all over theworld and hope Kamala Harris brings a few historical changes and lasts her impression in the people's mind.

But Bollywood fire brand KanganaRanaut wasnot happy with Joe Biden's win but supported Kamala Harris and doled out that, she will run the stating Joe Biden as 'Ghajini'…





Not sure about Gajni Biden who's data crashes every 5 minutes, all the medicines they have injected in to him he won't last more than a year, clearly Kamal Harris will run the show.

When one woman rises, she makes the way for every woman.

Cheers to this historic day 👏👏👏 https://t.co/hpcy0YksRz — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 8, 2020





She supported Kamala Harris win and hoped she makes the way for every woman…

Congratulations Kamala Harris and Joe Biden… Hope the United States once again gets back on to the track post Covid-19 pandemic!!!