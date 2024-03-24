Priyamani replaces Keerthy Suresh in this biggie; director reveals the reason

In an exciting announcement for cinephiles, the highly anticipated biographical sports drama "Maidaan" is all set to grace the big screens this EID season. The film, which showcases the remarkable journey of renowned football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, will hit theaters on April 10. Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Amit Sharma, known for his work in "Badhaai Ho," "Maidaan" promises to be a compelling cinematic experience.

Initially slated to feature Keerthy Suresh opposite Ajay Devgn, the role of Devgn's wife in the film has been entrusted to Priyamani. Director Amit Sharma recently disclosed the reasoning behind this casting alteration, citing the specific appearance required for the character. He mentioned, "Regarding Abdul Rahimi’s wife role, I had a certain look in my mind and wanted the female lead to appear that way. But Keerthy lost more weight during that time, and that’s why she was replaced."





In addition to Ajay Devgn and Priyamani, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring actors like Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles. Produced by Boney Kapoor in collaboration with ZEE Studios, "Maidaan" aims to captivate audiences with its riveting narrative and powerful performances.

One of the most anticipated aspects of the film is its music, helmed by none other than the Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. With Rahman's exceptional musical prowess, fans can expect an evocative and soul-stirring soundtrack that complements the emotional depth of the story.

"Maidaan" not only chronicles the extraordinary achievements of Syed Abdul Rahim but also sheds light on his indelible contribution to Indian football. Through its compelling storytelling and stellar cast, the film seeks to inspire and uplift audiences, celebrating the spirit of determination and resilience.

As the release date draws near, anticipation for "Maidaan" continues to soar, with fans eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness this cinematic masterpiece on the big screen.