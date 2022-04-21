Priyanka Chopra And Nick Name Their Little One 'Malti Marie Chopra Jonas'

The power couple of Hollywood Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their little girl baby in January, 2022 through surrogacy and since then all their fans are eagerly awaiting to witness a glimpse of the little one and know her name. But finally, the little angel's name is out… Priyanka and Nick gave her a beautiful name joining the two different regions. The couple proudly named her as 'Malti Marie Chopra Jonas'…



TMZ reported the little one's name a few hours ago. They said, as part of little one's birth certificate, her full name is mentioned as 'Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and coming to place, birth date and time, it is mentioned as after 8 PM on 15th January, 2022 in San Diego. Since the news broke out, the netizens are eagerly searching for the meaning of this name on the net. Well, let us reveal it… Malti is an Indian origin name and it means 'a small fragrant flower or moonlight in Sanskrit'. Coming to 'Marie', it means 'the mother of Jesus in French'.

Well, Priyanka Chopra mother's name is Madhu but actually her full name is 'Madhumalati'. So, Pee Cee might have also thought to join her mother's name to her little daughter!

Through this post, Priyanka and Nick confirmed that they have welcomed the little baby through surrogacy! It reads, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much".