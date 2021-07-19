Priyanka Chopra Tags Bhumi Pednekar As 'Birthday Twin' And Showers Love With A Special Post

Bollywood's glam dolls Priyanka Chopra and Bhumi Pednekar celebrated their birthdays yesterday and had a blast with their family members on this special day. Well, Priyanka wished Bhumi on this special occasion and tagged her as 'Birthday Twin' sharing a beautiful picture on her Instagram Stories.



In this image, Bhumi is seen in all smiles and looked beautiful sporting in a designer yellow outfit. Priyanka wrote, "Belated Happy Birthday Beautiful! @bhumipednekar Hope you have a magical year ahead #Birthdaytwin".

Well, Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 39th birthday yesterday and had complete fun with her family members. Her dear husband Nick Jonas also dropped a beautiful birthday post on this special day and showered all his love on his wifey!

Nick shared 2 beautiful pics… One being the latest one and the other one is the throwback childhood pic. Priyanka looked classy draping a baby pink saree and upped her look with the rose bun and cool gold spectacles. He also wrote, "Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you."

On the other hand, Nick also gifted Priyanka some expensive gifts on this special day. He surprised her with an expensive bottle of red wine. He sent her a 1982 Chateau Mouton Rothschild to Priyanka from the US.

Speaking about Priyanka's work front, she will be next seen in the web series Citadel. Along with it, she is also part of two Netflix flicks, 'We Can Be Heroes' and 'The White Tiger'. She will be also seen in the 'Matrix 4' movie which is the fourth instalment of the 'The Matrix' franchise. This Lana Wachowski directorial has Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson and Daniel Bernhardt in the prominent roles.