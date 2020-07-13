Priyanka Chopra Wishes Her Dear Mother-In-Law With A Heart-Melting Message

Global diva Priyanka Chopra is staying in LA with her dear husband Nick Jonas. Although she is away from her mother and brother in this lockdown period, her paternal family is making sure that she is having fun and not missing her maternal family. The Covid-19quarantine time has given much free time to this couple and they are enjoying it to the core being out from their busy schedules.

Today being Nick Jonas mother 'Denise Jonas' birthday, Priyanka dropped an amazing selfie with her on her Instagram page…









In this pic, Priyanka and Denise are posing to cams with winsome smiles… Priyanka also wished her mother-in-law jotting down heart-melting words… "Happy Birthday MamaJ !

Thank your for your constant grace and generosity.. I'm So glad you are here and we can celebrate you today together ...Love you so much...😘

@mamadjonas ❤️

@nickjonas"

Thus, Nick and Priyanka are happily celebrating their mom's birthday amidst their family members…

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and Pop star Nick Jonas got married in May, 2018 in a grandeur manner at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. They both tied a knot in both Hindu and Christian rituals. Nick's family was all dressed up in traditional Indian wedding attires for the Hindu wedding and looked awesome… It was all a close-knitted affair and later on Nick and Priyanka dropped their wedding images on social media making their fans go gaga over them.