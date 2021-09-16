Producer Ramesh Taurani Confirms The Sequel For Arjun Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Starrer Bhoot Police

The latest movie of Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Bhoot Police is garnering millions of views on the OTT platform. The audience gave a positive response on this movie making the producers think of the sequel. As the ending of this movie was open hinting of a sequel, even the makers also confirmed the same. Even a source close to the movie opened up about it and said that the ghost hunters are ready to face a new challenge.



A source revealed, "The template of Bhoot Police allows the makers to spin it into a franchise. While the makers had kept an open ending to hint at the possibility of a sequel, we hear that the team has already started early conversations on Bhoot Police 2. The idea is to continue the franchise bringing horror and humor together and making the ghost hunter face new challenges in different terrains of India".

He also added, "It's still some time for Bhoot Police 2 to take off. In-fact, there is a high possibility of Race 4 happening before the horror comedy, as the scripting of the action thriller is already going on in full swing".

Even the producer Ramesh Taurani confirmed the news and said, "Yes, we are definitely planning a sequel to Bhoot Police. The audience is enjoying the first part and I am looking forward to take it forward with the team."

Speaking about the Bhoot Police movie, is directed by Pavan Kriplani and is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Asshai Puri under the Tips Industries and 12 Street Entertainment banners. This movie was released on Disney+ Hotstar on 10th September, 2021.

Going with the plot, Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan will be seen as ghost hunters in this horror-comedy movie. But the actual story begins when Jacqueline who plays as Kanika and Yami who essays the role of Maya enters the scene. They ask Saif and Arjun to save them from a bhoot.