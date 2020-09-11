Proud To Be Television Actor: Ankita Lokhande Slams Shibani Dandekar Through Her Open Letter

Ankita Lokhande is always in the forefront and seeking justice for her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh as she wants the truth to be out. But unfortunately, she is facing a lot of troubles and bad comments as she is supporting Sushant's family. Yesterday, Ankita took to her Instagram and dropped a post for all the 'Haters' and justified herself with a note. Even many small screen actors like Karanvir Bohra supported Ankita and gave her enough strength to fight for justice. But Shibani Dandekar, who is always in support of Rhea Chakraborty seemed not convinced with Ankita's explanation and thus gave a harsh reply for Ankita's 'Haters' post.



Ankita also slammed Shibani and came up with a strong reply and said she is 'Proud To Be A Television Actor'.

In this post, Ankita added the hashtag # proudtobetelevisionactor and slammed Shibani Dandekar who tool to her Instagram a few hours ago and dropped a harsh reply for Ankita's 'haters' post. Ankita came up with an open letter and wrote, "2 seconds of fame"…



"This phrase got me thinking today. Coming from a tier 2 city and belonging to a humble background, I had no fancy education to show for myself. I entered the television industry in the year 2004 with a show called Zee Cine Star Ke Khoj. But my real journey began in 2009 with the show "PAVITRA RISHTA" which went on till 2014. I would be doing an injustice if I don't mention that it was among one of the best shows for 6 consecutive years with the highest GEC TRP on television till date.

Fame is only a byproduct of the love and warmth that an actor receives from the masses. Along with all the viewers, I, too still feel connected to the character of "ARCHANA". Both, my fate and the people have been kind enough to me shower their blessings and love upon me. The aspiration of an actor trying to portray as many different roles and characters as possible, led me to explore. Luckily, I got the opportunity to work in Manikarnika as well as Baghi 3.



To conclude, I have been an ACTOR in Television & Bollywood for the past 17 years & now, when I am trying to support justice for my late friend, a view has been expressed that I am seeking JUSTICE because I need 2 seconds of fame and cheap publicity! I cannot fathom as to why any person would take such a stand.



Is it because I have worked mostly on television and not in Bollywood?



Is that why you would take a stand for the person with whom you have had a relationship for almost a decade?



Stop looking down on we television actors, if that was your reason for describing my words as 'GROTESQUE' .



It takes an equal amount of hard work and dedication for the actors in the television industry as it would take in Bollywood.



I am proud to be a television actor.



And if not for anything, I shall always raise my voice for the people I love and care about.



#proudtobeatelevisionactor…"



Have a look at Shibani's reply for Ankita's 'Haters' post…

Shibani slammed Ankita and wrote, she is doing all these for 2 seconds of fame and backed Rhea.



Ankita and Sushant acted together in Ekta Kapoor's 'Pavitra Rishta' serial and then turned into lovers. They also dated for a few years but had a broke-up due to some personal issues. Then Sushant became busy as a hero and slowly he became close to Rhea Chakraborty.

