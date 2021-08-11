R Balki Announces His Next Movie With Sunny Deol And Dulquer Salman

Director and writer R Balki always holds a special place in the hearts of movie buffs as his movies make a terrific impact on the big screens. Off late, this versatile filmmaker announced his next movie. Being a thriller it has Bollywood's ace actor Sunny Deol and South Indian young hero Dulquer Salman in the lead roles. Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary are roped in to play the female lead roles in this movie.



Even Dulquer Salman also confirmed the news and shared it with all his fans through his Twitter page.

Super excited to be a part of the wonderful #RBalkis next with an all time fav superstar #SunnyDeol sir, the lovely and timeless @PoojaB1972 maam and the super talented #ShreyaDhanwanthary ! Blessed to work with these incredible artists. Cannot wait to start filming ! — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) August 11, 2021

Speaking about the movie, filmmaker R Balki spoke to the media and said, "After months of waiting, for me, it is exciting to start shooting anything. And to make a film in a genre that I haven't attempted before is even more exciting. I have had the idea for a long time but never quite got around to writing it, and while it's fundamentally a thriller, it banks so much on these four stunning performers. I just can't wait to get into the edit room."

He also spoke about the ensemble cast, "I am ecstatic to be working with Sunny, an actor whose booming screen presence conveys so much. Am glad he is back and hoping this new adventure will add a new dimension to his glorious filmography." With Dulquer coming on board, he said, 'Dulquer is possibly one of the most charming actors in Indian cinema today, and even though I cannot say much about his role except at this point, I am really looking forward to his distinct and cool interpretation of it."

He added, "After watching Shreya's performance in both 'Scam 1992' and 'Family Man', I just knew that I would eventually work with this talented girl. She is one of the most exciting and contemporary performers and I am looking forward to the on-screen chemistry between her and Dulquer," said Balki. Talking about Pooja Bhatt, he further added, "Pooja is one of the most versatile actors in our industry and I must thank Alankrita for convincing her and getting another extraordinary performance from her in Bombay Begums. She is clarity personified and just born to be in front of that camera and on screen."

This movie is expected to go on to the floors in the next couple of months and will get released in early 2022.