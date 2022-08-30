'Rabba' Song From Akshay Kumar And Rakul Preet Singh's Cuttputlli Is Out

It is all known that Akshay Kumar always entertains his fans be it small or big screens. He recently showcased his magic with Raksha Bandhan in the theatres and now, with crime thriller Cuttputlli, he is all set to entertain the digital screen audience. This movie has glam doll Rakul Preet Singh as the lead actress. Being a complete edge-of-the-seat thriller dealing with the serial killing plot, there are many expectations on it. The Khiladi actor is essaying an intense cop role in this film. As the release date is nearing, the makers unveiled the new single "Rabba…" and created noise on social media…

Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh shared the video song "Rabba…" on their social media pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, Akshay also wrote, "Play this song, before he plays with your mind! #Rabba song from #Cuttputlli out now on @zeemusiccompany @rakulpreet @sukhwindersinghofficial @drzeusworld @omar_malik10 @khan_ahmedasas @i_am_princegupta @vashubhagnani @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @ranjitmtewari @pooja_ent @disneyplushotstar #CuttputlliOnHotstar".

Going with the song, it is a complete dance number and the lead actors Akshay Kumar and Rakul looked awesome in the modish avatars and made us go aww with their dance steps! Akshay looked awesome in the suit attire while Rakul stole the attention with her glamorous red dress!

Going with earlier released trailer, it showcased Akshay in an intense cop avatar. It started off by showing the beautiful scenery of the small town, Kasauli but then the trailer turns into an intense one as Akshay is seen in search of a serial killer who already murdered 2 girls. The killer drops the bodies in public places and throws a challenge to the police department. But then a schoolmaster who is seen being strict with the students will be doubted as the killer. So, we need to wait and watch how Akshay and his team will catch the murderer.

Cuttputlli movie is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the Pooja Entertainment banner. This movie is a Bollywood remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan that had Amala Paul and Vishnu Vishal in the lead roles. Being a direct OTT release, the movie will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 2nd September, 2022. The movie also has Gurpreet Ghuggi, Sargun Mehta and Chandrachur Singh in the prominent roles.

While addressing the media during the cuttputlli trailer launch, Akshay was asked about poor performance of Bollywood movies… He said, "Films are not working. It is our fault. It is my fault. I have to make the changes. I have to understand what the audience wants. I want to do my changes. I want to dismantle my way. Nobody else is to be blamed but it is me."

Even director Ranjit also revealed a few details about the movie at the event… "It's inspired by Ratsasan. It was never called Mission Cinderella, it was always called Cuttpultli. We shot in Mussoorie and UK."