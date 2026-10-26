Michael Carrick on brink of being sacked as Man United coach after latest humiliation: Report

New Delhi: Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick seems to be on the verge of being sacked as the club's performances this season have been poor.

United were recently humiliated by Bournemouth 0-3 at home, and the defeat has left them just two points above the relegation zone. The recent defeat has also left the Red Devils without a win for eight games now, and the pressure has been mounting on their manager.

As per multiple reports in the English media, Carrick is on the verge of getting sacked by the bosses, and United are weighing up options to replace him.

Just after the defeat to Bournemouth, Carrick had stated that he had a brief chat with the club's hierarchy and was not sure if they would sack him. "Just briefly, like always after a game, but nothing out of the ordinary," he said. "I will see what happens. I totally understand the situation.

"I'm not expecting anything in particular, to be honest. I am carrying on as normal. I love this place. I'll always do what I feel is going to be the best for the football club, whatever decision is made on anything, really. So that's kind of it. You know, I'm not expecting anything either way," the manager added.

Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes for the Bournemouth game following the Portuguese international's criticism of the manager's tactics during the Champions League 1-4 defeat to Como.

Lisandro Martinez also took an aim at the club's hierarchy recently after United's 0-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and had to apologise for his criticism.

Carrick was initially named the interim manager after Ruben Amorim was dismissed at the start of the year. He helped United finish third in the Premier League behind winners Arsenal and Manchester City and was awarded the full-time role.

However, United have been in the bottom half of the Premier League table with one win in eight matches and three losses. They sit 20th in the Champions League with a win and two losses in three matches.

The Red Devils are now looking to sack the manager and are contemplating the options at their disposal. As per Independent.co.uk, United have options in former Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, current head coach of Brighton & Hove Albion Fabian Hurzeler, former Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann, Aston Villa manager Unai Emery and former Napoli manager Antonio Conte.



