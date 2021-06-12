Raj Kundra accuses ex-wife of having affair while being married to him

Mumbai : British-Indian businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has claimed in an interview that his ex-wife Kavita allegedly had an affair while she was married to him, with his sister's husband. He cited the affair as the reason of divorce between him and his first wife.

"We were living in one house with my mum, dad and my sister and her husband had moved over from India to try and settle in the UK. She (ex-wife) grew very close to my ex-brother-in-law spending more and more time with him especially when I was out on business trips. Many of my family and even my driver would say we sense something fishy between these two and I would never believe it. I gave my ex-wife the benefit of doubt..." Kundra told Pinkvilla in an interview.

"The relationship that my wife and ex-brother-in-law Vansh were sharing, going out for work together meeting and sitting in the same room so often, etc. I guess my sister felt it best to move back," he further told the portal.

Kundra's allegation comes after an old interview of Kavita went viral, where the ex-wife is seen accusing Shilpa Shetty of breaking her marriage.

Quizzed how his second wife Shilpa has reacted to the resurfaced video, Kundra claimed: "I was very angry. She again said ignore, don't worry. But I decided enough is enough she is not even aware I have given this interview I am doing this because I think the truth finally needs to be told."

Kundra has a daughter with his ex-wife, with whom he parted ways in 2006. The businessman married Shilpa in 2009 and the couple has a son and a daughter.