Raj Kundra Celebrates One Year Of Being Vegan With Mimicking Allu Arjun’s Butta Bomma Song

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are avid social media users. They treat their fans with frequent posts and along with sharing their family pics and throwback clicks. It is already known that Raj Kundra recently turned vegan, thus he took to his Instagram page and mimicked the popular song "Butta Bomma…" from Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo movie.

Raj Kundra was seen mimicking Allu Arjun through the face app and showed us a glimpse of peppy "Butta Bomma…" song celebrating one year of turning vegan. Along with this video, he also wrote, "It feels good to be celebrating one year of being Vegan! Exactly a year ago I started my spiritual path on International Yoga Day of becoming Vegan and waking up at 5 am daily for meditation. This past year has brought calmness and clarity into my life. It feels good to be able to say my food is grown not born. Happy International Yoga Day yoga. What positive changes are you making today for a better YOU? #vegan #yogaday #gratitude #earth #life #positivity #health".



Through this note, he made his fans know, how veganism helped him stay calm and also extended International Yoga Day wishes to all his fans.



Be it "Ramulo Ramula…" or "Butta Bomma…" or "Oh My Daddy…", all the songs of Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo movie are peppy numbers and are still garnering millions of views on YouTube.



This movie was directed by ace filmmaker Trivikram and was produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna under the Haarika & Hassine Creations and Geetha Arta banners. It had Pooja Hegde as the lead actress and Tabu, Jayaram, Sushant, Nivetha Pethuraj, Murali Sharma and Sachin Khedekar in other important roles.