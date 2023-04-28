Rajkummar Rao And Bhumi Pednekar's 'Badhaai Do' Bagged 6 Filmfare Awards

The gala Filmfare Awards 2023 event was held last night in Mumbai at Jio World Centre. Most of Bollywood's ace actors made their presence and shined on the red carpets wearing glitzy and glamorous outfits. As expected Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi bagged 10 trophies while Brahmastra: Shiva won 5 awards. Even Rajkummar and Bhumi Pednekar's 'Badhaai Do' also turned into the big winner of the night by holding 6 trophies. This made the young actors happy and they also shared their joyous moments with all their fans by sharing heartfelt notes on social media.



Bhumi shared beautiful pics of the night on her Instagram page and dropped a heartfelt note thanking the complete cast and crew of Badhaai Do movie.

Bhumi Pednekar

Along with sharing the beautiful pictures of the gala event, Bhumi also wrote, "My third one #BadhaaiDo will be etched in my heart forever #FilmfareAwards2023. Thank you god, my family, friends, all my film makers and my audience. 6 wins last night on a popular platform, shows things are changing and for the better. There couldn't have been a better time than now to celebrate Badhaai Do. We stand tall with our Queer friends with the hope that our film contributed into making this world a fair and equal place for all. Jo bhi ho, Love is love. My dearest @rajkummar_rao, congratulations on your big win. You are one of the finest of our generation. You've inspired me in so many ways. Upwards and onwards my friend. #HarshwardhanKulkarni our Harry. Your kindness, empathy, craft and love for cinema reflects in every part of Badhaai Do. Love you Harry. Thank you guiding me through this experience. Congratulations Harry! Our super writers @sumadhikary and #AkshatGhildial. Hamare do anmol ratan. Thank you for writing Sumi and Shardul the way you both did. You both are the soul of our film. Congratulations of your multiple wins. @sheeba.chadha you are so special and definitely my lucky charm. We started with Dum laga ke haisha and now Badhaai Do. Sheeba you are My @jungleepictures team. Thank you @amritapndy for making this film, standing rock solid with it. #VineetJain sir your trust in us has been our biggest support. @ameetdhanwani #Mamta #Anoop and team Junglee. I want end this love note by acknowledging my co actors @chum_darang and @gulshandevaiah78 .

You both complete Badhaai Do.

Rimjhim, Sumi is only complete with you. Thank you for giving such an awe worthy performance you both. The entire cast and crew @seemabhargavapahwa @rohitrchaturvedi @anishjohn83 @swapsagram #keertisir

All the Ad's everyone associated this one is yours.

Thank you @filmfare for the best and most memorable night ever".

Even the makers also shared this beautiful post and expressed their happiness… "6 trophies and a heart full of joy! Can't contain our excitement and gratitude for the love and appreciation for #BadhaaiDo at the #FilmfareAwards2023! Congratulations to the entire team for this amazing achievement! @filmfare".

Take a look at the complete list of awards:

'Gangubai Kathiawadi':

• Best Film: 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

• Best Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

• Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt

• Best Costume Design: Sheetal Sharma

• Best Dialogue: Prakash Kapadia and Utkarshini Vashishtha

• Best Production Design: Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray

• Best Background Score: Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara

• Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh for Dholida

'Badhaai Do':



• Best Film (Critics'): 'Badhaai Do'

• Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Rajkummar Rao

• Best Actress (Critics'): Bhumi Pednekar (tied with Tabu for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2')

• Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Sheeba Chaddha

• Best Screenplay: Akshat Ghildial, Suman Adhikary and Harshavardhan Kulkarni

• Best Story: Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary

'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva':

• Best VFX: DNEG and Redefine

• Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee

• Best Music Album: Pritam

• Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Kesariya

• Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Kesariya

Other notable awards:

• Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor for 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

• Best Playback Singer (Female): Kavita Seth for Rangisari from 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

• Best Actor (Critics'): Sanjay Mishra for 'Vadh'

• Best Debut Director: Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal for 'Vadh'

• Best Debut (Male): Ankush Gedam for 'Jhund'

• Best Debut (Female): Andrea Kevichusa for 'Anek'

• Best Editing: Ninad Khanolkar for 'An Action Hero'

• Best Action: Parvez Sh

Congratulations to all the winners…