Rakhi Sawant spotted with a PPE kit in Veggies market

Bigg Boss 14" housemate Rakhi Sawant shared a video where she is seen shopping for vegetables dressed in a PPE suit

Bigg Boss 14" housemate Rakhi Sawant shared a video where she is seen shopping for vegetables dressed in a PPE suit. Rakhi posted the video on Instagram, where she is seen buying vegetables dressed in a light blue PPE suit paired with gloves and a mask.

"Guys please be safe, wear PPE kit and go wherever you want to go but better," Rakhi wrote alongside the video, which she posted on Friday night.

The actress recently started work on her upcoming web series "Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn", directed by Marukh Mirza.


