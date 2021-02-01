Rakul Preet Singh Joins The Sets Of Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer ‘Doctor G’

Glam doll Rakul Preet Singh is slowly proving her mettle and is bagging a few awesome projects in B-Town. She will now be the part of Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' movie. Off late, this 'Sarrainodu' actress joined the sets of this movie and doled out that she loves the script…

On this special occasion, Rakul spoke to media and said, "I'm super excited to be a part of Doctor G. There are many firsts in this film for me, starting with my co-star Ayushmann. I am thankful to Junglee Pictures and director Anubhuti Kashyap for bringing us together. I was in love with the script from the time I heard it. It's an interesting story, revolving around the medical profession and set in a campus. It will provide a new perspective to the audience. I can't wait to start shooting for the film."

In this post, Ayushmann is seen holding the script of 'Doctor G' project and Rakul looked beautiful in other side of the collage. Taran also wrote, "RAKUL PREET OPPOSITE AYUSHMANN KHURRANA... #RakulPreetSingh and #AyushmannKhurrana will share screen space for the first time in #DoctorG... A campus comedy drama... Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap... Produced by Junglee Pictures."



Doctor G movie will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and Ayushmann will essay the role of a doctor in this movie. This movie will be bankrolled by Junglee Pictures and it will be a hat trick combination with this Vicky Donar actress. Speaking about the movie, Ayushmann said, "Doctor G is a script that I fell in love with instantly because it is super fresh. It is an extremely unique and innovative concept that will make you laugh and also make you ponder. I am excited to don the doctor's coat for the first time in my career and also deliver a message in the process that will hopefully speak directly to your hearts."

Well, speaking about his bond with Junglee Pictures, "Towards high-concept films, which matches with his thinking as an artiste. We have had two very successful outings before, and I hope that Doctor G will be a hat-trick of hits for us."