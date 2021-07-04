Ram Gopal Varma Defends Aamir and Kiran Rao's Divorce And Says, 'Divorce should be celebrated more than marriage'

It is all known that Bollywood's star couple Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan separated their ways. All their fans including Bollywood actors were shocked by their decision as they were the most loved couple in the film industry. But they decided to stay away from each other but raise their little one Azad together.



Well, Bollywood's ace director Ram Gopal Varma also dropped his comment on this issue and said, divorce should be celebrated more than a marriage.

If #AamirKhan and #KiranRao have no problem with divorcing each other , why the F…. should anyone else have it in the whole world ? Trollers are trolling it in a stupidly personal way , whereas the couple are being personally professional ! — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 3, 2021

This tweet reads, "If #AamirKhan and #KiranRao have no problem with divorcing each other , why the F…. should anyone else have it in the whole world ? Trollers are trolling it in a stupidly personal way , whereas the couple are being personally professional !"

Hey #AmirKhan and #KiranRao am sure u are doing whatever u are doing wishing well for each other and to have happier times in future for both ur own personal reasons which would be obviously known best only to u..So F ____ the Trollers — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 3, 2021

He adds, "Hey #AmirKhan and #KiranRao am sure u are doing whatever u are doing wishing well for each other and to have happier times in future for both ur own personal reasons which would be obviously known best only to u..So F ____ the Trollers".

I wish u both #AmirKhan and #KiranRao a very RANGEELA life much more COLOURFUL than before ..I believe that a divorce should be celebrated more than a marriage because divorces happen out of knowledge and wisdom …and marriages happen out of ignorance and stupidity — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 3, 2021

Finally, he concludes saying, "I wish u both #AmirKhan and #KiranRao a very RANGEELA life much more COLOURFUL than before ..I believe that a divorce should be celebrated more than a marriage because divorces happen out of knowledge and wisdom …and marriages happen out of ignorance and stupidity".



Yesterday Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have announced their separation news by releasing a joint statement. "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does."



"We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir."