Randeep Hooda Responds to Kangana Ranaut’s Criticism of Alia Bhatt: ‘Such Comments Don’t Suit Her’

While promoting his upcoming film Jaat, actor Randeep Hooda addressed an old controversy involving Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt, shedding light on his now-viral 2019 tweet that many believed was aimed at Kangana.

Speaking to the media, Hooda described his professional relationship with Kangana as “cordial and communicative,” despite having collaborated on multiple projects. However, he acknowledged that a rift surfaced following a tweet he posted in response to Ranaut calling Alia’s performance in Gully Boy “mediocre.”

Back in 2019, Hooda had praised Alia’s work and lauded her for not being affected by the views of what he referred to as “very occasional actors and chronic victims.” Reflecting on that tweet now, he confirmed it was indeed directed at Ranaut. “I’ve never had personal issues with Kangana,” he said, “but I felt she was unnecessarily harsh on Alia.”

Hooda added that his protective stance stemmed from the bond he developed with Alia during their work on Highway. “There’s a strong connection I’ve always felt with her and her character, Veera,” he explained. “I don’t know if she feels the same, but I sensed it, and that’s why I spoke up.”

He emphasized that Kangana is a talented performer, but remarks like those about Alia don’t align with her stature. “Kangana is a very fine actor—such comments don’t suit her,” Hooda said, adding that he believes in uplifting others rather than tearing them down.

Though he acknowledged that he too has experienced unfair treatment in the film industry, Hooda maintained that he prefers to deal with such situations with grace. “I don’t believe in pulling someone else down to feel superior. That mindset just doesn’t sit right with me,” he stated.

Hooda concluded by saying that the tweet was his way of pushing back when he felt things had gone too far, choosing to defend someone he respects rather than stay silent.

